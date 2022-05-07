A student was struck by a car at a Denver intersection Friday afternoon, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The student was struck at South Fourth and Washington streets at 2:45 p.m., according to information shared by a supervisor and a dispatch report. The intersection is less than a mile east of Denver Elementary, Cocalico Middle and Cocalico High schools, though it was not clear if the student attended any of those schools.

Attempts to reach a Cocalico School District representative were not immediately successful Saturday afternoon.

The student was conscious and alert after being struck, according to the dispatch report. The supervisor was unsure if the student was transported to a hospital.