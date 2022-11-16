A Lancaster County Career and Technology Center student secretly — and illegally — recorded one of her teachers whom she believed was racially targeting her, according to West Lampeter Township police.

The girl, 17, was charged on Tuesday with interception, disclosure or use of wire electronic or oral communications and criminal use of communication facility, both third-degree felonies. Her name is not being disclosed because she is a juvenile.

A West Lampeter officer interviewed a teacher at the school’s Willow Street campus, who said she received a text from a former student who said she received a recording of two teachers inside a school locker that she believed was taken without their knowledge, according to the search warrant. The teacher received the video on Oct. 25 of her having a conversation on Oct. 24.

The former student confirmed with the officer on Nov. 3 that the student who took the recordings reached out over social media and asked her if she had any issues with the LCCTC because she felt she was being racially targeted, according to the search warrant.

The charged student also said at the time she was “recording everything for proof,” including that she “left her cell phone in her locker” to see what a teacher said while she wasn’t there.

The race of the former student and teacher were not disclosed.

The LCCTC didn’t respond to a request for comment.