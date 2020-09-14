A student or staff member at Elizabethtown Area High School has tested positive for COVID-19. according to a post on the school district's website.

This marks the sixth Lancaster County public school to report a confirmed case of the virus. Cases have been also been reported at Manheim Central Middle School, La Academia Partnership Charter School, Brownstown Elementary School, Conestoga Valley High School and Donegal Intermediate School. The latter two are closed to students this week because of the virus.

Elizabethtown High School isn't closing; however, individuals who were in close contact with the person who tested positive have been directed to quarantine for 14 days, and locations in the school where the person visited have been blocked off for cleaning and sanitizing.

"Our highest priority is the safety of our students, staff, and community members," the online statement reads. "Rest assured, we will remain vigilant in following the health protocols we have in place to keep our schools open for in-person instruction."

The district has contacted the Pennsylvania Department of Health for further guidance.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Related stories