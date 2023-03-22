A student brought an unloaded handgun and a small amount of marijuana to E.R. Martin School on Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers with Manheim Township Police Department responded to the school for the report of a gun on school property around 11:07 a.m. and found the handgun and marijuana in the student's backpack, according to police.

The firearm was unloaded and did not have magazines or ammunition, and police said the firearm was reported stolen in 2022.

Lancaster County Juvenile Probation Department prepared a detainer for the student, who is at Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center on charges of firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a weapon on school property, receiving stolen property and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

It is not clear what grade the student is in at E.R. Martin which has classes from kindergarten through 8th grade.

Police said there was never a threat to the staff, students or public, and credited staff noticing irregularities in the student's behavior leading to the discovery of the firearm.

"I am sure you share the same concerns about this incident as I do," Matthew Przywara, acting superintendent of School District of Lancaster, said in an email to parents Wednesday. "I want to state clearly that we take the issue of school safety extremely seriously."

Demettra Welters, interim principal of E.R. Martin School, reminded parents in a separate email that school board policy authorizes officials to search a student's locker, possessions or vehicle "when there is a reasonable suspicion that the student is violating the law, Board policy or school rules, or poses a threat to the health, safety or welfare of the school population."