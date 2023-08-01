Eshleman Elementary in the Penn Manor School District is among this year’s recipients of an environmental education grant designed to fund outdoor learning spaces.

Lancaster, Berks, and Chester county school campuses will receive a combined $20,000 worth of outdoor education areas courtesy of an Environmental Education Grant awarded to the Stroud Water Research Center. Planning for this year’s projects began at a kickoff brainstorming session on Aug. 1.

The Avondale-based center in Chester County runs research, education, and watershed restoration initiatives. The center was one of 73 grant recipients from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, which announced $1 million in funding on June 1.

Stroud Water Research Center works with schools to design their projects and to develop and implement curriculum that teachers of all subjects can use in collaboration with the new outdoor space.

“We’re helping them make it a priority,” Tara Muenz, assistant director of education at Stroud, said.

Grant funding for the 2023-24 school year wasn’t as high as the center had hoped, but it plans to support three new schools, including Eshleman.

Muenz explained that outdoor learning spaces can range from learning labs to streamside forest plantings or pathways alongside streams that enable data collection about the watershed.

Stroud Water Research Center received a similar DEP-funded grant last school year, which covered outdoor learning spaces at five schools, including J.E. Fritz Elementary in East Lampeter Township.

Fritz already had seating set up along its campus creek, and teachers wanted to expand the space available for outdoor lessons. They used the grant money to install a whiteboard in the courtyard, enabling teachers to turn the picnic table area into an effective classroom.

The DEP grants are targeted toward underserved communities and Title I schools. Muenz said such schools often lack the money and design expertise necessary to implement outdoor learning.

Cassie Rumbaugh, a fourth-grade teacher at Fritz, said for some students even the chance to see and identify insects is something new and exciting.

“There are kids who really don’t have outdoor space at home,” Rumbaugh said. “They live in apartments or places that aren’t conducive to being outside at all.”

In conjunction with the outdoor spaces, Stroud Water Research Center is also promoting a new Pennsylvania Gateway to Green website at pagatewaytogreen.org.

The center launched the site in March to provide resources on how to design, build, and maintain an outdoor learning space. It also offers information on conservation topics related to plants, soil, wildlife and water.

The Environmental Education Grants Program dates back to 1993. That year’s Environmental Education Act set aside 5% of the pollution fines DEP takes in each year to fund environmental education in the state. A total of $13.3 million has been awarded to 2,199 projects since the grant program began.