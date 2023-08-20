Classroom management, setting boundaries and building authentic relationships are just a few of the many ways Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year and Penn Manor School District educator Elizabeth Raff says teachers can make the profession sustainable for them.

But none of that is possible without support from their respective districts, Raff said.

District support from professional development to built-in mentorship may just be the key to improving teacher recruitment and retention as districts nationwide struggle with staffing shortages.

“The No. 1 thing is support,” Raff said.

Prior to the 2022-23 school year, Penn Manor promoted Raff from sixth-grade teacher teacher to the newly created role of elementary learning facilitator, where she observes teachers in the classroom and provides feedback, co-teaches and provides one-on-one-advice.

The district also created a similar position at the middle school level.

“Professional development is essential to the success of a classroom because when a teacher stops learning, so do their students,” Raff said.

During this month’s orientation for new teachers at Penn Manor, Raff said she and the middle school facilitator led a workshop on classroom management, which involves building a positive classroom environment and managing the behaviors of students.

“Classroom management can make or break the success of teachers in their classroom,” Raff said.

By spending less time redirecting unwanted behaviors throughout the school year, Raff said teachers can spend more time on instruction and – in the long run – prevent burnout.

Nearly 90% of public schools reported that the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted student socio-emotional development during the 2021-22 school year, according to a National Center for Education Statistics survey that also highlighted an increase of classroom disruptions, rowdiness and disrespect toward teachers and staff following the pandemic.

“What’s challenging for teachers especially and why we’re seeing so many teachers leave the profession is that we are on the front line and a lot of the time teachers are expected to be that counselor, be that psychologist, but we’re not trained for that,” Raff said.

Because of difficulties filling substitute and full-time teaching positions – like many jobs across the economy – Raff said those who do remain in the profession are often asked to give up their prep period (a block of time dedicated to preparing and grading student assignments) to cover for their colleagues. At Penn Manor, however, teachers are paid for filling vacancies during their prep periods.

“There is only so much that we can put on teachers’ backs until it’s not sustainable,” Raff said. “The reason why teachers get into what they’re doing is that it matters. That altruistic perspective is what keeps a lot of teachers teaching, but the hard thing about teaching is that … what we do every single day matters and there’s no off time.”

And it doesn’t help that teachers often teach in silos – relegated to the four walls of their classroom and their students, Raff said. She said teachers should instead have opportunities to observe what their peers are doing. Penn Manor has started facilitating those opportunities through Raff’s position.

“We are so much stronger together as educators,” Raff said. “Honestly, the best professional development is the teacher down the hall.”

Penn Manor intends to use the teacher down the hall, too. The district also created a mentorship program in which established teachers can mentor their new peers. Teachers can volunteer as mentors and are paid for doing so.

Read more about Elizabeth Raff:

'Backbone of our community': Pa. teacher of the year Elizabeth Raff highlights work of educators

Meet Elizabeth Raff, the Penn Manor educator who was named Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year

'Shock and amazement': Penn Manor educator named 2022 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year

Relationships, learning on the move and teaching online: Q&A with Pa. Teacher of the Year finalist Elizabeth Raff [video]