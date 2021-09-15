Strong thunderstorms will bring powerful wind gusts to parts of northern Lancaster County within the next several minutes, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

A strong thunderstorm over Newmanstown was spotted moving east at 6:54 p.m., bringing wind gusts of up to 50 mph and pea-sized hail, NWS said in a special weather statement. Areas expected to be impacted include Reinholds in West Cocalico Township.

Newmanstown, Richland, Schaefferstown and Kleinfeltersville in southern Lebanon County are also expected to be impacted.

The gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects, NWS said. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

People who are outdoors should consider seeking shelter.

A severe thunderstorm watch issued earlier in the day remains in effect until 8 p.m. for south-central Pennsylvania.