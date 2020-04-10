Lancaster County will have heavy winds and cool temperatures this weekend before warmer weather comes back to the county on Sunday.

A wind advisory is in effect today from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., with a high temp near 50, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Winds could reach upward of 25 mph, with some gusts reach near 30 mph, NWS said.

Temperatures will drop tonight, with a low of 32, according to NWS.

At midnight, a freeze watch takes effect until 8 a.m., Saturday.

Heavy winds, upward of 25 mph and temps in the low-30s should be expected, NWS said.

The freeze watch is for Franklin, Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York and Lancaster counties.

Temps will start to rise again on Sunday, with a high near 68. Monday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, with a high near 77.

