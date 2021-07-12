Potentially severe thunderstorms, heavy rain and flash floods are possible Monday in Lancaster County, the National Weather Service in State College said in a hazardous weather outlook issued for Lancaster County Monday morning.

Today will be hot and humid, with a high of 88 degrees expected with 91% humidity, according to NWS. The heat index may reach 100 — representing how the temperature feels accounting for humidity.

Thunderstorms are expected to begin after 5 p.m., according to NWS. Some storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain.

Temps will drop down into the 70s tonight with the chance of rain increasing to 90%, NWS said. The best chance for rain will come before 2 a.m.

The hazardous weather advisory outlook extends through Sunday.

Rain and thunderstorms are predicted for Tuesday and Wednesday, according to NWS. Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s to low-90s throughout the week.

Thursday and Friday will bring a brief reprieve from the rain, but showers are likely both Saturday and Sunday.