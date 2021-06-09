A strong thunderstorm will affect parts of southern Lancaster County through the evening, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

A strong thunderstorm with pea-sized hail and possible wind gusts of up to 50 mph was detected over Martic Township, moving southeast at around 25 mph over, the National Weather Service said in a special weather statement on Wednesday evening. The storm will last through about 7:45 p.m.

The storms will bring torrential rainfall which may lead to localized flooding, according to the statement. Motorists are urged not to drive vehicles through flooded roadways.

The statement comes after a hazardous weather outlook was put in effect in Lancaster County through this evening.