A strong thunderstorm will affect parts of southern Lancaster County through the evening, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
A strong thunderstorm with pea-sized hail and possible wind gusts of up to 50 mph was detected over Martic Township, moving southeast at around 25 mph over, the National Weather Service said in a special weather statement on Wednesday evening. The storm will last through about 7:45 p.m.
The storms will bring torrential rainfall which may lead to localized flooding, according to the statement. Motorists are urged not to drive vehicles through flooded roadways.
The statement comes after a hazardous weather outlook was put in effect in Lancaster County through this evening.
Heavy downpours are expected this afternoon and evening and could result in flash flooding, NWS said. A thunderstorm is expected around 4 p.m. and more thunderstorms and showers are likely after 7 p.m.
Wind will be light, according to NWS. Due to heavy downpours, flash flooding is possible Thursday and Friday as well.
Showers and thunderstorms will remain possible Thursday and Friday, NWS said.