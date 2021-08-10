Lancaster County could see powerful storms this afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service in State College said Tuesday.

Strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds are possible in the afternoon and evening, NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook issued just before 1 p.m. Similar storms are possible both Wednesday and Thursday afternoon as well.

The storms should begin mainly after 5 p.m., bringing gusts as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts could be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, though higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

Showers and storms should subside before 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to NWS forecasts.

Stormy weather could continue Wednesday, likely between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Similar storms could take begin after 2 p.m. Thursday and last until early Friday morning.