Lancaster is expected to see heavy thunderstorms with potential flooding over the weekend as the eastern part of the state sees a stormfront pass through, according to a hazardous weather alert issued by The National Weather Service out of State College.

The NWS issued the alert for the weekend, beginning Friday afternoon, warning residents that some areas in the eastern part of the state could experience 1-to-2 inches of rain per hour during heavy storms. Some areas, especially around the Susquehanna Valley, could experience runoff and minor flooding. Lancaster County is one of 24 counties to receive the alert.