Parts of northwest Lancaster County may experience strong thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Torrential rain of up to 1 inch is expected to fall in just a 30 minute period before 2 p.m., which could lead to minor flooding, the National Weather Service said in a special weather statement. Brief wind gusts of up to 45 mph are also possible.

Motorists should not drive into water covering roadways, the National Weather Service said.

Harrisburg, Lebanon, Lower Allen, Hershey, Colonial Park, Elizabethtown, Progress, Middletown, Camp Hill, Palmyra, New Cumberland, Linglestown, Steelton, Annville, Lemoyne, Hummelstown, Paxtonia, Rutherford, Skyline View and Lawnton are all within the affected area, according to the statement.

People on or near lakes within the affected region are urged to get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle..

Lightning can strike as many as 10 miles away from the parent thunderstorm, the National Weather Service said.

The National Weather Service warned that the storms may intensify, and urged locals to monitor local radio and television stations for additional warnings.

Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms moving east along a line extending from Colonial Park to Siddonsburg at around 15 mph at 12:59 p.m., according to the statement.