Parts of Lancaster County including Lititz may experience strong thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Torrential rainfall which could lead to localized flooding is expected before 6:15 p.m., the National Weather Service said in a special weather statement. Pea-sized hail and wind gusts of up to 50 mph are also possible.

Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring during the storm, the National Weather Service said. Lightning can strike as many as 10 miles away from the parent thunderstorm.

Motorists should not drive into flooded roadways, the National Weather Service said.

Lancaster, Ephrata, Lititz, Millersville, Willow Street, New Holland, Manheim, East Petersburg, Akron, Leola, Paradise, Salunga-Landisville, Rothsville, Strasburg, Mountville, Gap, Brickerville, Terre Hill, Churchtown and Leacock are all within the affected area, according to the statement.

Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Lititz moving southeast at around 20 mph at 5:24 p.m., according to the statement.

The National Weather Service warned that the storms may intensify, and urged locals to monitor local radio and television stations for additional warnings.

The National Weather Service previously issued a weather statement for strong thunderstorms that affected Harrisburg, Lebanon, Lower Allen, Hershey, Colonial Park, Elizabethtown, Progress, Middletown, Camp Hill, Palmyra, New Cumberland, Linglestown, Steelton, Annville, Lemoyne, Hummelstown, Paxtonia, Rutherford, Skyline View and Lawnton earlier in the afternoon.