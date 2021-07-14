Potentially strong thunderstorms could develop over parts of Lancaster County on Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Scattered thunderstorms will develop over the area in the afternoon, possibly producing damaging wind gusts in some locations, the NWS said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook that was issued at 5 a.m. across much of central Pennsylvania.

Showers could begin between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., with thunderstorms beginning after 3 p.m., bringing rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, forecasts show. The storms should subside before 7 p.m.

Thursday will see some patchy fog between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m., but will otherwise be mostly sunny with a high near 91 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms may return Friday afternoon, which will be sunny and hot, with a high in the low-90s. The afternoon storms should then continue into the weekend, which will see high temperatures in the mid-80s and low-90s.