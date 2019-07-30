Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Today will be mostly sunny with some clouds throughout the day and the chance of stray storms coming through the area later in the afternoon and early evening. Gusty winds are also possible.
Today's high is 94 with a low of 70.
Temps will stay in the high-80s throughout the week, with the possibility of storms through Friday.
Showers and thunderstorms will become numerous over the north & west this afternoon, with scattered thunderstorms impacting the Lower Susquehanna Valley. A few storms could produce strong gusty winds or heavy rain that could lead to isolated flooding.