The National Weather Service in State College has issued a hazardous weather outlook in Lancaster County and other parts of south-central Pennsylvania in anticipation of strong storms this afternoon and evening.

Isolated strong storms are possible beginning in the afternoon into the early evening, NWS said in the weather statement.

The statement did not say exactly when the storms could begin.

Strong storms with gusty winds are also possible Thursday afternoon.

The hazardous weather outlook was also issued in Adams and York counties.