Lancaster County could see some hazardous storms Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

A few strong to marginally severe thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and early evening, NWS said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook that was issued across much of central Pennsylvania at 9:57 a.m.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible after 2 p.m., bringing between a quarter and half an inch of rainfall, forecasts show. Some of the storms could also produce gusty winds.

The storms should continue until around 10 p.m., according to the forecast.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday should see sunnier weather, which high temperatures in the high-70s or low-80s. Thursday will see a chance of afternoon showers that could continue into early Friday morning, with a high in the low-80s.

Friday will also see a chance of showers, but will otherwise be mostly sunny with a high in the mid- to low-80s.