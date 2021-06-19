Strong thunderstorms are possible in Lancaster County this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Isolated strong to sever thunderstorms with gusty winds are possible Saturday and Sunday afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service stated in a hazardous weather outlook. Small hail is also possible Saturday.

The outlook was also issued in Adams and York counties.

Saturday will see a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., with wind gusts as high as 20 mph, before subsiding at around 5 a.m. on Sunday, according to a National Weather Service forecast. New rainfall amounts will be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, though higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday will see a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch.

Showers and storms may continue into next week, forecasts show.

Monday will see a 40% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., while Tuesday will see a 70% chance, likely between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., according to the forecast.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday should be sunny, with high temperatures in the mid-70s or low-80s.