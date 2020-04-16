Lancaster city will resume street sweeping Monday, April 20, after almost a month without it, the city announced Thursday.

"...Despite many residents’ best efforts, there has been a significant accumulation of litter and debris on our streets," a statement from the city said.

Litter and debris can pollute rivers, as well as the Chesapeake Bay if washed into Lancaster's combined sewer system. Litter also attracts vermin, the city said.

"This decision was not made lightly. Our team worked hard to find a solution that would work best for everyone. Ultimately, the health and safety of our city is top priority," the statement said.

Enforcement will "phase in" as residents adjust, the city said.

Some churches, schools and privately-owned parking lots will allow parking in their lots during the day "to give residents a convenient place in their neighborhood to move their car to for street sweeping."

Several guidelines have been created for residents who park in these private lots:

- Parking is only accessible during street sweeping

- Residents may not work on their cars

- Overnight parking is not permitted

- Parking is at your own risk

- Towing will resume after street cleaning is over.

Places for residents to park during street cleaning include:

- Burrowes Elementary – 1001 E. Orange St.

- Ross Elementary – 840 N. Queen St.

- Wickersham Elementary – 401 N. Reservoir St.

- Lincoln Middle School – 1001 Lehigh Ave.

- J. P. McCaskey High School – 445 N. Reservoir St.

- McCaskey East – 1051 Lehigh Ave.

- Fulton Elementary – 225 W. Orange St.

- Wharton Elementary – 705 N. Mary St.

- Reynolds Middle School – 605 W. Walnut St.

- King Elementary – 466 Rockland St.

- Washington Elementary – 545 S. Ann St.

- Hand Middle School – 431 S. Ann St.

- SACA Tec Centro – 102 Chester St.

- In the Light Ministries – 415 S. Shippen Street

- Buchanan Elementary – 340 S. West End Ave.

- Carter & MacRae Elementary – 257 S. Prince St.

- Hamilton Elementary – 1300 Wabank Rd.

- Lafayette Elementary – 1000 Fremont St.

- Martin Elementary – 2000 Wabank Rd.

- Price Elementary – 615 Fairview Ave.

- Wheatland Middle School – 919 Hamilton Park Dr.

- CAP – Corner of High St. & Laurel St.