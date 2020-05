Parking enforcement is resuming at some Lancaster County municipalities following a moratorium on street sweeping and metered parking tickets.

After two months, Columbia Borough resumed street sweeping Monday morning, borough police Chief Jack Brommer told LNP | LancasterOnline. Metered parking enforcement also resumed following a pause that began in March.

“We started back up,” Brommer said, because “the streets are a mess.”

Over the past several weeks, municipalities across the county have resumed their street maintenance activities but have varied on ticketed enforcement. Lancaster city resumed street sweeping on April 20, but metered and residential permit parking enforcement remains suspended.

In Lancaster Township, street sweeping began on May 4, along with warnings to any illegally parked vehicles. Ticketed enforcement in the township will begin May 18, according to a township notice.

