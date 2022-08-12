Lititz Traffic Restrictions

Detours are in place around downtown Lititz in association with the Lititz Rotary Craft Show. The detours will be in place from 5 a.m. Saturday morning until 7 p.m. Saturday night. The red route is the large truck route and the blue route is for passenger vehicles.  

The Lititz Rotary Craft Show will cause street closures and parking restrictions in downtown Lititz. 

Detour routes and temporary parking restrictions have been posted and are in effect  from 5 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday. There will be two different detours, one for passenger vehicles and the other for larger trucks. There will be signage for both routes. 

Parking restrictions start at 9 p.m. tonight and will remain in place until 9 p.m. Saturday night. 

Roadways are expected to open after the craft show ends and all vendors leave and roads are cleaned.

