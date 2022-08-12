The Lititz Rotary Craft Show will cause street closures and parking restrictions in downtown Lititz.

Detour routes and temporary parking restrictions have been posted and are in effect from 5 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday. There will be two different detours, one for passenger vehicles and the other for larger trucks. There will be signage for both routes.

Parking restrictions start at 9 p.m. tonight and will remain in place until 9 p.m. Saturday night.

Roadways are expected to open after the craft show ends and all vendors leave and roads are cleaned.