Dorothy Merritts looks as Robert Walter holds a chunk of sediment on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, as the two stand in the west branch of the Little Conestoga Creek along Walnut Hill Road in Millersville. The two Franklin & Marshall professors are studying how dams built in the past changed the landscape of streambanks, and how those changes continue to affect water quality locally and in the Chesapeake Bay.
On a chilly morning in mid-December, Dorothy Merritts stood near the edge of a small cliff in rural Manor Township — a near-vertical wall of silty dirt towering more than 10 feet tall.
Gesturing with her right arm, she pointed beyond the edge, drawing attention to a shallow stretch of the West Branch of the Little Conestoga Creek that flowed below.
The ground beneath her feet wasn’t a natural cliff at all, explained Merritts, a geosciences professor at Franklin & Marshall College. It was a streambank created over three centuries by sediment that washed into the area, covering what once were gentle wetland slopes.
After the dam was removed, the creek began eating away at that sediment, carrying it downstream and leaving the severe, vertical banks that now exist — a telltale sign of an impaired waterway.
It’s this and similar Lancaster County waterways that a trio of professors at Franklin & Marshall are targeting with a new initiative to locate and aid in the restoration of the region’s most severely eroded streambanks.
Funded by a $1.25-million grant, the college’s Chesapeake Watershed Initiative is set up to help address the widespread problem of streambank erosion in the county, a major contributing threat to water quality, both locally and downstream.
And as is the case with the site at the West Branch of Little Conestoga Creek, that erosion is often the result of European settlement of the region three centuries ago, when farmers and craftsmen built dams that trapped thousands of tons of sediment.
Centuries later, after many of those dams failed or were removed, the sediment still washes away during storms and flooding, contributing to the pollution problem in local tributaries, the Susquehanna River and Chesapeake Bay.
“One of our goals is to increase public awareness in the legacy sediment story,” said Robert Walter, an F&M geosciences professor who is spearheading the initiative alongside Merritts and Patrick Fleming, an assistant professor of economics and public policy.
According to Fleming, the grant from the Pittsburgh-based Richard King Mellon Foundation will be used to fund research, public and student education and scientific work to identify and map high-erosion areas throughout the county. That’s in addition to landowner outreach and decisionmaker engagement, which hopefully will lead to restoration projects, the professors said.
Little erosion with modern farming
To find those high-erosion sites, the professors used publicly available flyover imaging, recorded over several years in the past decades, Walter said. Aircraft equipped with laser imaging technology, known as lidar, took detailed, visual recordings of streambanks.
Comparing newer images to older ones, researchers are able to pinpoint the most problematic erosion sites, Walter said.
Often, those areas are associated with colonial-era mill dams, which were plentiful in Lancaster County streams. Walter said there were more than 400 of the dams in county waterways.
Last month, Merritts illustrated the problem left behind by long-gone dams while standing on the vertical banks of the West Branch of the Little Conestoga Creek. There, a 20-foot dam previously powered a gristmill, she said. Behind that dam, a deep pond formed.
“You could have canoed on it,” Merritt said, giving some perspective.
As nearby settlers cleared forests and tilled land for agriculture and development, tons of sediment — often carried by stormwater — was trapped behind the dam, burying the natural, sloping wetland and stream banks that bordered the waterway.
When the dam failed in the 20th century, that sediment remained, Merritts said, pointing to the tall, silty banks that now tower over the shallow stream.
That silty soil is much more likely to erode than the natural, pre-colonial wetland soils. Often, during heavy storms, water will carry large chunks of silt downstream. Eventually, it becomes pollution in the Chesapeake Bay, blocking out light and carrying nutrients — like those found in fertilizer — that contribute to oxygen-poor “dead zones.”
“It’s the equivalent of thousands and thousands of acres of farmland eroding today,” Merritts said, noting that farmers have been actively working to reduce soil erosion for decades. “Under modern farming practices, there is so little erosion in many places.”
Economically sensible
More than half of the county’s 1,400 miles of streams are considered impaired, and local governments and private conservation groups have been working to meet a federal mandate to eliminate pollution sources.
They hope to reduce pollution from sediment and related nutrients by millions of pounds annually.
Lancaster County is the highest contributor in the state of those types of pollutants to the Chesapeake Bay, according to officials with Lancaster Clean Water Partners, a coalition of organizations working to address the problem.
By identifying problem sites, the F&M professors hope to facilitate legacy sediment removal and clean-up projects that would restore impaired streams and their surroundings to natural wetlands.
Already, they have something of a template, Walter said, pointing to his and Merritts' research at a site on Big Spring Run in West Lampeter Township. There, more than 20,000 tons of sediment was removed to restore about 3,000 linear feet of stream channel. Citing stream-monitoring records from before and after the project, Walter said the restoration reduced annual sediment pollution loads from that stretch by about 600 tons per year.
That’s well beyond reductions that can be achieved by many other common pollution reduction methods — including the planting of plants and trees alongside waterways, the professors said.
Legacy sediment removal and stream restoration is expensive, but Fleming said the large-scale, post-project pollution reduction makes them more cost effective.
“The amount of pollution reduction you get per dollar spent is really high,” he said.
Fleming said he hopes to share that message with landowners of high-erosion sites and policymakers during the public outreach component of the grant.
“It’s not a matter of blaming anyone, but it’s a matter of taking care of a problem from the past,” Fleming said.
None of the Richard King Mellon Foundation grant funding will be used for project implementation.
Last month, the new initiative was celebrated by Joe Sweeney, an original member of Lancaster Clean Water Partners Steering Committee.
He specifically lauded the educational and research components, which he hopes will inspire new generations of conservationists while also creating data that will help inform restoration projects.
“Streambank erosion caused by dams, infrastructure and poor land use practices is a big challenge,” Sweeney said.
Pictured is the West Branch of the Little Conestoga Creek along Walnut Hill Road in Millersville on Dec. 13, 2021. Dams built along area streams in the 17th and 18th centuries captured tons of sediment that continues to erode and contribute to pollution in the Chesapeake Bay. Franklin & Marshall professors are studying how restoring streams to their pre-dam states could be a cost effective way of meeting Lancaster County's Bay cleanup targets.
Dorothy Merritts shows where a dam would have sat along the West Branch of the Little Conestoga Creek along Walnut Hill Road in Millersville, on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Merritts and her Franklin & Marshall colleagues are studying streams once dotted by mill dams that captured tons of sediment over the years, changing the streams' topography and contributing to modern pollution of the Chesapeake Bay.
Dorothy Merritts and Robert Walter are pictured in the West Branch of the Little Conestoga Creek along Walnut Hill Road in Millersville on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. The high streambank in the background is not a natural feature, but the result of tons of sediment captured by a mill dam that once operated nearby. Merritts and Walter are part of a Franklin & Marshall team studying cost-effective ways to limit erosion in area streams.
Robert Walter is pictured in the west branch of the Little Conestoga Creek along Walnut Hill Road in Millersville on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Walter and colleagues from Franklin & Marshall are studying former mill dam sites in area streams with an eye toward developing more cost-effective strategies for cleaning up the Chesapeake Bay. The old dams captured tons of sediment that continue to be washed into waterways and contribute to ecological problems downstream.
Dorothy Merritts looks as Robert Walter holds a chunk of sediment on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, as the two stand in the west branch of the Little Conestoga Creek along Walnut Hill Road in Millersville. The two are studying how mill dams built in the 1700s and 1800s changed the landscape of streambanks, and how those changes continue to affect water quality locally and in the Chesapeake Bay.
Dorothy Merritts looks as Robert Walter sifts through a chunk of sediment in the west branch of the Little Conestoga Creek along Walnut Hill Road in Millersville on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. The Franklin & Marshall scientists are looking at how former dam sites along area streams can be more effectively restored to limit erosion. This collaboration has led to a newly established Chesapeake Watershed Initiative (CWI) at F&M, supported through a three-year, $1.25-million grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation, a Pittsburgh philanthropy.
Dorothy Merritts holds a chunk of sediment from the banks of the west branch of the Little Conestoga Creek along Walnut Hill Road in Millersville on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Merritts and her colleagues at Franklin & Marshall College are studying how dams built in the 17th and 18th centuries changed the topology of the area, capturing large amounts of sediment that now easily washed downstream during floods or storms, causing problems in the Chesapeake Bay's ecology.
Robert Walter and Dorothy Merritts walk along the west branch of the Little Conestoga Creek along Walnut Hill Road in Millersville on Dec. 13, 2021. The two Franklin & Marshall professors study how mill dams built in area streams hundreds of years ago captured tons of sediment that built up into higher streambanks. That legacy sediment is eroded by storms and floods today, adding to problems in the Chesapeake Bay's ecology.
Robert Walter and Dorothy Merritts walk along the west branch of the Little Conestoga Creek in Millersville on Monday, Dec., 13, 2021. The two Franklin & Marshall professors are researching cost-effective restoration stream practices designed to improve water quality, reduce flooding, and enhance the health of the Chesapeake Bay.
A carbon-rich piece of sediment rests by the west branch of the Little Conestoga Creek along Walnut Hill Road in Millersville on Monday, Dec., 13, 2021. A team of Franklin & Marshall College experts is studying cost-effective strategies for cleaning up the Chesapeake Bay and local streams. They are looking at former milldam sites in Lancaster County -- dams built centuries ago that captured large amounts of sediment that, today, erode and contribute to Bay pollution.
Two dark spots are pictured just above the water line where Franklin & Marshall geoscientist Robert Walter pulled two small chucks of sediment from the shore of the west branch of the Little Conestoga Creek along Walnut Hill Road in Millersville on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Walter and his colleagues have combined their research work to target cost-effective restoration practices and is designed to improve water quality, reduce flooding, and enhance restoration activities in local streams and the Chesapeake Bay. This collaboration has led to a newly established Chesapeake Watershed Initiative (CWI) at Franklin & Marshall College, supported through a three-year, $1.25-million grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation, a Pittsburgh philanthropy.
Erosion and a wall of sediment sit where a dam rested several hundred years ago along the west branch of the Little Conestoga Creek along Walnut Hill Road in Millersville on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. A team from Franklin & Marshall College is studying former dam sites as they explore cost-effective strategies for cleaning up water quality in local streams and the Chesapeake Bay.
Erosion is pictured along the west branch of the Little Conestoga Creek along Walnut Hill Road in Millersville on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Dams built along local streams in the first centuries of European settlement captured tons of sediment and built up tall streambanks that, with the dams' removal, now erode easily and contribute to water quality problems downstream and in the Chesapeake Bay.
A highly eroded wall of sediment sits where a dam was located several hundred years ago along the west branch of the Little Conestoga Creek along Walnut Hill Road in Millersville on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Dams built along local streams in the first centuries of European settlement captured tons of sediment and built up tall streambanks that, with the dams' removal, now erode easily and contribute to water quality problems downstream and in the Chesapeake Bay. Franklin & Marshall College researchers are studying the former dam sites as they explore cost-effective strategies for improving water quality.
A wall of stones rest where a dam rested several hundred years ago along the west branch of the Little Conestoga Creek along Walnut Hill Road in Millersville on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Dams built along local streams in the first centuries of European settlement captured tons of sediment and built up tall streambanks that, with the dams' removal, now erode easily and contribute to water quality problems downstream and in the Chesapeake Bay. Franklin & Marshall College researchers are studying the former dam sites as they explore cost-effective strategies for improving water quality.
A wall of stones rest where a dam rested several hundred years ago along the west branch of the Little Conestoga Creek along Walnut Hill Road in Millersville on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Dams built along local streams in the first centuries of European settlement captured tons of sediment and built up tall streambanks that, with the dams' removal, now erode easily and contribute to water quality problems downstream and in the Chesapeake Bay. Franklin & Marshall College researchers are studying the former dam sites as they explore cost-effective strategies for improving water quality.
