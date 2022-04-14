A stretch of White Horse Runs flowed behind Gordon Hoover’s back Wednesday afternoon as he made his way along the stream's grassy shore, passing by dozens of green tubes sticking straight up out of the earth on his eastern Lancaster County farm.

Each of those tubes protected a newly planted tree — some 1,200 plants installed this week across about 5 acres of streamside farmland in Salisbury Township.

The planting, he explained, is the beginning of a forested buffer, designed to improve the stream's health by capturing pollutants from his Welsh-Vista Farms and its neighbors.

On Wednesday, Hoover presented the planting as an example of environmental improvements that have been made through a multi-year, township-wide effort toward watershed stewardship.

And state officials, who joined him near the stream, held it up as an example of the type of work they hope to continue to support as they strive to meet federal pollution-reduction goals.

“This is extraordinary,” said Russell Redding, the state’s agriculture secretary, who lauded Salisbury Township locals for their grassroots efforts to strengthen local water quality.

The planted trees, called a riparian buffer, are designed to act as a vegetated barrier between farmland and the stream. The idea is that the trees will help capture and filter stormwater as it washes across farmland during rain storms.

Stormwater runoff can pick up harmful pollutants — including sediments and nutrients, phosphorus and nitrogen — that are common in soils, fertilizers and animal waste on farms. If not filtered out, those pollutants can degrade local waterways, as well as others downstream, eventually making their way to the Chesapeake Bay, where they threaten aquatic life.

Because of those threats, federal environmental regulators have imposed pollution reduction mandates in areas that fall within the bay’s watershed, which includes a large portion of central and northeastern Pennsylvania.

On-farm improvements like buffers help to reach those goals, according to officials, who pointed out that agriculture is a major contributor to the problem.

For the most part, those improvements have been welcomed, Redding said at the Wednesday event.

“I haven’t met a farmer yet who doesn’t want to do it,” he said.

However, he stressed a need to strike a balance when working toward cleanup goals — an effort that will require weighing the often-high costs of improvement projects against farmers’ ability to operate viable, successful operations.

Funding, he said, can help.

State grant program

State officials were in attendance Wednesday to tout the success of the Conservation Excellence Grant program, which provides dollars toward implementing best management practices. It’s a program that has made more than $4 million available for 68 conservation projects since 2019 in six counties in the bay watershed, according to a news release. The program was created in the 2019 state Farm Bill and is administered through the Pennsylvania Conservation Commission and county conservation districts.

Through the program, participating farmers are eligible for grants, loans and tax credits.

“We recognize that conservation projects can come at a cost, which is why strategic investments like (the grant program) are so important,” Redding said in a statement.

More than $1.6 million in program funds have been committed to 31 projects in Lancaster County through the local conservation district, officials said in a news release.

Christopher Thompson, Lancaster County Conservation District’s manager, said funding can entice farmers who are initially reluctant to open their lands to expensive conservation work.

“I have met farmers that don’t want to do what we want to do,” he said, jokingly contradicting Redding’s early remark. “Funding makes it easier.”

Farmer buy-in is important as state officials and environmental leaders are falling short of federal requirements to reduce pollutants by millions of pounds by 2025 — nitrogen by 32.5 million pounds and phosphorus by 0.85 million pounds, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Lancaster County is responsible for reducing more than 20% of that load, Thompson said.

Currently, both statewide and countywide plans to achieve reductions fall short, though a revised state plan is currently under federal review.

The state’s failures have long been criticized by officials in nearby states that have a stake in the bay’s health, as well as by regulators at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and leading environmental groups. Failure to meet imposed goals could come with penalties, federal regulators have said.

However, there are obstacles to success, Thompson said Wednesday. Millions of additional dollars are needed to fund more watershed projects, he said.

Still, Wednesday was a celebration of the success that has been achieved in Salisbury Township, where Hoover is chairman of the local board of supervisors. That success was achieved through partnerships with like-minded organizations, officials said, providing a list that included the conservation district, Lancaster Farmland Trust, Team Ag Consulting, Stroud Water Research Center and Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay.

"Lancaster Farmland Trust has spent decades investing in our agricultural communities and building trusted relationships with farmers,” said Jeff Swinehart, the trust’s president and CEO. “The success of the projects we are celebrating today relies heavily on these genuine relationships.”