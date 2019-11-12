A Strasburg woman was sentenced to state prison for sharing child pornography and will need to register under Megan's Law for the next 25 years, according to the Lancaster County district attorney's office.
Paula Watson, 45, was sentenced to one-and-a-half to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony counts of possessing and disseminating child pornography and criminal use of a cellphone.
Watson was charged after Strasburg police and the Lancaster County Computer Crimes Task Force raided her Miller Street apartment in October 2018 after receiving a tip.
Her cellphone had 39 videos containing child pornography on it, the district attorney's office said.
She shared the lewd videos on Tumblr, a story and file-sharing website and app.
"Watson is believed to be one of the only females in recent memory convicted in Lancaster County of child pornography crimes," the district attorney's office said.
Watson will get credit for time served, according to online court documents.
As of October 23, 2019, she served 341 days in prison.