When: Strasburg Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 5, at Refton Community Fire Company to accommodate social distancing.

What happened: Supervisors held public hearings for conditional use applications for two businesses and unanimously approved both.

First hearing: Doyle Heisey of Sight & Sound Theatres requested a two-year delay in the construction of three islands and sidewalks at the Strasburg Square shopping center on 366 Hartman Bridge Road. The township had required the theater to build the structures to handle increased pedestrian traffic from the theater.

Reason: Heisey said Sight & Sound has been in operation but has not generated a sustainable profit due to the pandemic.

Quotable: “COVID-19 has hit our business pretty hard,” Heisey said.

Second hearing: Representatives of Nevco Fuel Services LLC presented plans to build three fuel tanks at 1415 Lime Valley Road. One 30,000-gallon propane tank will serve agricultural operations in Lancaster County’s Southern End. Also, two 10,000 off-road diesel tanks will be installed and used as a refueling station. Attorney Dwight Yoder said there will be a volume of 10-12 trucks per week. Nevco operations manager Gerald Bicher Sr. said an example of propane use is for heating poultry houses. Steve Good, a farmer at 1415 Lime Valley Road, said his poultry houses must have a heating temperature of 94 degrees.

Conditions: Chair Tom Willig read out the conditions Nevco must follow, which Yoder called “reasonable.” Applicants must provide truck-turning templates to verify that driveway access is adequate. The company must follow state Labor and Industry requirements and approval for tank installation and operation. The project depends on approval of a stormwater management plan in accordance with township ordinance.

What’s next: Supervisors are scheduled to meet at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2. The meeting will take place at Refton Community Fire Company, 99 Church St., Refton.