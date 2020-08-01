The boiler of a circa-1903 Camelback locomotive was loaded onto a trailer Friday morning at the Strasburg Rail Road for its journey to Sugar Creek, Ohio, where it will become part of the collection at the Age of Steam Roundhouse Museum. The locomotive was transported in three sections, with the cab trucked out Wednesday, and the tender loaded on a separate trailer Friday.

Owned by the Strasburg Rail Road since 1962, the Camelback locomotive was bought by the Ohio museum in a sealed-bid auction in mid-July. The price was not disclosed.

Named for the hump created by having the engineer’s cab on top of the boiler, the locomotive operated along the Strasburg tourist railroad’s line from 1962 until 1967. It was then on display at the adjacent Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania before being moved in 2004 to part of the freight yard at Strasburg Rail Road.

Tony Gebbia, president of Strasburg Rail Road, said it wasn’t practical to maintain or run such a unique locomotive, and the goal had been to find a new home for it.

One of only three such locomotives in existence, the Camelback was originally used as a switch engine in the freight yard of the Reading Railroad. It was sold in 1940 to E. and G. Brooks Iron Works in Birdsboro where it continued to be used as a yard engine. Strasburg Rail Road bought it when the iron works closed.

