Strasburg Rail Road will host its first Community Give-Back Day of 2021 this Saturday, March 20, the Strasburg Borough Police Department announced in a news release.

Five trains will operate at the railroad between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., taking guests on a 45-minute ride through more than 2,500 acres of farmland, according to the news release. Equipment from the Strasburg Fire Company’s fleet of engines and firefighting apparatus will also be on display at the railroad for guests to view.

Half of all proceeds from the passenger trains will be donated to the Strasburg Fire Company, according to the news release.

The move comes in an effort to support the Strasburg Fire Company and to help raise funds lost due to the recently canceled Spring Mud Sale, according to the news release. The Mud Sale, originally scheduled for Feb. 27, is the volunteer-run fire department’s largest fundraiser each year, bringing in an estimated $50,000 annually.

“So many businesses, Strasburg Rail Road included, are in a tough financial position due to the impacts and restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Tony Gebbia, President of Strasburg Rail Road. “Now more than ever we believe in supporting our community, and if we can give back to help ensure Strasburg Fire Company has the funds it needs to protect the residents and businesses in our community, we are honored to do so.”

For more information on the Strasburg Rail Road, visit strasburgrailroad.com.