Known for its steam-powered locomotives offering tourists a 20th-century railroading experience, Strasburg Rail Road also operates a freight service that moves grain, lumber and agricultural products.
Situated just east of its tourist trains, the rail road has grown from handing less than 10 rail cars per year beginning in 2009 to approximately 500 in more recent years.
After building out its freight yard next to its tourist trains off Route 741 in Strasburg Township, the railroad is planning to shift most of that utilitarian work 4.5 miles away to the end of its spur line off Lincoln Highway East (Route 30) in Paradise Township.
With the help of a $1.7 million state grant, Strasburg Rail Road will develop a roughly 7-acre property along Meadow Lane just north of Route 30 to give more room for delivery trucks to load and unload onto rail cars.
“It would greatly relieve some of the pressure we now face on our touristic historic excursion operation,” said Stephen Weaver, vice president of roadway for Strasburg Rail Road.
In addition to separating most freight operations from its tourist trains, the new, larger rail yard could allow the railroad to triple the number or freight cars it handles every year, Weaver said, noting that one rail car can handle goods from four tractor-trailer trucks.
While freight brings in less than 10 percent of the railroad’s revenue, Weaver said it helps keep it on firm financial footing.
“We have to diversify. Our main purpose will always be the historic presentation and the specialty of our trains,” Weaver said. “However we have had to diversify in order to keep the lights on.”
In September 2018, Strasburg Rail Road spent $425,500 to buy a 4.1-acre parcel that comprises the bulk of the new rail yard. The rest includes space being leased by Capital Forest Products, a shingle maker that will become a major user of the new rail line.
Weaver said he expects a spring ground breaking for the project that will build some new rail sidings and rehabilitate some older ones. To complete the connections to the existing rail line, Strasburg Rail Road is also leasing some land from Amtrak to lay new track on an old right-of-way.
The budget for the first phase of the project is $2.47 million, of which $1.7 million comes from the grant, with Strasburg Rail Road kicking in the rest.
A second phase will be required to fully build out the rail yard, although Weaver said that will be dependent on getting another state grant. He noted that new tracks will be put into service once they are completed.
The grant to Strasburg Rail Road is among 27 Governor Tom Wolf announced last week for railroad improvement projects across the state.