Strasburg Rail Road looks to recover from pandemic with new general manager

All the elements to make Strasburg Rail Road thrive as it recovers from the pandemic are already there: a new café, a growing freight operation, a top notch machine shop and a plethora of events anchored by the popular Thomas the Tank Engine.

Promoting and better using these historic aspects of the 190-year-old tourist attraction is the best way to find stability and move forward, said Jim Hager, the privately-owned 4.5 mile railroad’s fourth general manager in as many years.

Just a few weeks into his position, Hager said he doesn't need to “reinvent the wheel” for the country’s oldest continuously operating railroad and one of Lancaster County’s leading tourist attractions to be successful.

Prior to the pandemic, Strasburg Rail Road attracted 250,000 passengers annually, making it a top draw in the county’s $2.9 billion tourism sector, the ninth largest sector in the county's economy.

In May 2020, Strasburg Rail Road found its workforce slashed from 176 to 26, or 85%, as it tried to weather the pandemic shutdown and follow safety protocols, according to LNP | LancasterOnline reporting. The railroad currently employs about 130 full- and part-time people, Hager said. About 60 are full-time.

The railroad received two federal Paycheck Protection Program loans, according to the Small Business Administration: one approved in April 2020 for $833,610 to retain 82 jobs and one in January 2021 for $854,635 to retain 67 jobs and pay utilities. The April 2020 loan has been either paid in full or forgiven, according to SBA records. The January 2021 loan from Ephrata National Bank is listed as ongoing.

Passenger trips typically accounted for 70% of revenues, along with the gift shop and food operation. Typically the railroad had about 250,000 passengers and has hosted about 200,000 so far this year. Neither Hager nor Andrew Hallock, chairman of the railroad’s nine-member board of directors, would disclose current revenues.

“We are profitable,” Hallock said.

With pandemic limitations, the rail company leaned on freight and mechanical services shop work, according to Hallock.

Hager wants to continue to build up the railroad’s other revenue streams and broaden the appeal of its tourist-facing café. In October 2020, the railroad was restructured into a holding company with four break out companies: Guest LLC, for food and beverage; SRC Railway LLC, for railroad operations; SRC Facilities LLC for grounds and property maintenance, and Shops LLC for contracted repair services. It was a move that, former general manager Tony Gebbia wrote on LinkedIn, would cut back on expenses of railroad pension payments for those who were not in railroad occupations. Hager said he was not aware of the reasoning for the change.

Hager said he wants to make Café 1832 a destination for non-railroad patrons, a place that people in the community visit as well as tourists. Debuting in November 2020, the railroad’s new café followed a complete renovation to the former Trackside Café. Café 1832 opened with a scratch-made menu that includes a variety of family-style meals as well as grab-and-go items. Strasburg Rail Road directly manages food service at a restaurant space that had previously been leased to an outside operator.

Hager also sees untapped potential in the mechanical department and would like to increase its ability to handle outside contract business including fabricating, restoring and repairing boilers and parts. The railroad employs two boilermakers with full certifications. Strasburg is widely known for its restoration and maintenance of steam engines.

“From creating a new set of superheaters, fitting old drive wheels with new axles and crankpins, or just a friendly voice on the other end of the phone providing tech support, the Strasburg staff has provided unmatched mechanical services,” said Wayne Herbert, chief mechanical officer for The Valley Railroad Company in Essex, Connecticut, in a new brochure for the division.

Hager would also like to increase the railroad’s freight business. Freight is ready for expansion with the addition of the new yard in Paradise Township where there is an interchange with Norfolk Southern operating on Amtrak’s Philadelphia-Harrisburg Keystone Corridor.

COVID-19 forced the railroad to postpone the $2.47 million first phase of an expansion of the freight yard, of which $1.7 million comes from a state grant. The state ordered the work to be put on hold. Just east of its tourist trains, the railroad operates a freight service that moves grain, lumber and agricultural products. It had grown to approximately 500 rail cars a year prior to the pandemic. Hallock said it is about 10% of the railroad’s total revenue.

After building out its freight yard next to its tourist trains off Route 741 in Strasburg Township, the railroad had planned to shift most of that utilitarian work 4.5 miles away to the end of its spur line off Lincoln Highway East (Route 30) in Paradise Township.

“That is a work in progress,” Hager said. “Continued construction will ramp back up in early to mid-October. The increased capacity will allow us to further expand our freight business, as well as attain additional off line customers.”

It takes ingenuity of an engineer and precision of a trainmaster to keep the railroad relevant to today’s tourists. It used to be that the nostalgia and novelty of riding a steam train was enough to draw visitors. Now, visitors are lured by specific events or activities, said Hallock.

The railroad maintains a license to hold Thomas the Tank Engine events and that amounts to about 25% of visitors, Hallock said. The engine resembles popular children’s storybook character Thomas the Tank Engine. The railroad has had Thomas since 1998 when it acquired a locomotive built by Porter Co. in 1917 and extensively remodeled the engine to look like the iconic character.

Hallock, whose father was one of the original investors in the railroad, said it used to be that 90% of the railroad’s visitors came in the summer and that the railroad was practically a ghost town after Labor Day. That is no longer the case. The destination is popular year round, except maybe January and February.

There are Sleepy Hollow, Murder Mystery and Escape Room events planned to round out 2022 in addition to the popular Christmas trains. Hager is thinking that maybe a Valentine’s Day event would be a good addition to the lineup in 2023.

“2022 should be a strong year,” Hager said. “But 2023 will be a turning point.”

About the new general manager

Hager says it was good timing that brought him to lead Strasburg Rail Road.

It was in late June when Hager, 55, saw an ad on LinkedIn, a social network used mostly by job hunters, for general manager for the railroad. Another school year behind him, Hager was ready to leave the school bus business where he had worked for 35 years, including 15 running his own company. Hager managed the northeast area of Chester County-based Krapf School Bus Inc. He built Krapf’s New Jersey division from scratch to a fleet of 155 buses.

His business and transportation experience coupled with affinity for and knowledge of trains made him the right choice to rebuild the railroad, Hallock said.

Hager has more than 20 years experience in railroad operations. He served for 24 years in various roles, most recently as trainmaster at Ringoes, New Jersey-based Black River Rail Systems, which is run mostly by volunteers.

The son of a commercial electrical contractor, Hager said his love for trains goes back to his childhood watching a set circle around his Christmas tree. Hager went on to become a railroad historian, an owner and broker of locomotives and owner of the Association of American Railroad reporting mark, PVRX. Reporting marks are similar to a vanity license plate that indicate the owner of the car, according to trains.com. He is also qualified to run steam and diesel locomotives.

Hager comes to Strasburg Rail Road at a time when the organization is trying to regain financial and vistor momentum lost in the pandemic shut down. Hager is the fourth leader in as many years. He follows the departure of ex-Disney event manager Tony Gebbia in April.

Hallock said Gebbia left “to pursue other opportunities.” He declined to elaborate. Gebbia could not be reached for comment.

Gebbia took over for Craig R. Lefever, who died of cancer in June 2019, just a few months after being named Strasburg Rail Road's eighth president in December 2018. Lefever had worked full time at the railroad since 1987.

Lefever had succeeded Linn Moedinger, who retired in November 2018 after 18 years as president and 51 years with the railroad.

“It’s the culmination of a lifelong ambition,” Hager said as he sat in the general manager’s office overlooking the railroad. “I’m honored and tickled pink to be here.”