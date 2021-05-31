Onlookers lined up along Miller Street in Strasburg on Monday morning to witness the annual Memorial Day parade.

The parade, hosted by the Strasburg Area Sertoma Club in cooperation with the former Paul R. Strubel Post No. 8710 Veterans of Foreign Wars, featured dozens of processions including floats, Boy Scout troops, farm equipment and a marching band.

“It was fun,” said Adam Chappel, 9, who said the sequence of antique cars was his favorite part of the parade.

That sentiment was echoed by Matt Kulp, 9, who has seen the last five Memorial Day parades in Strasburg.

This year’s edition wasn’t as long as previous parades, Matt said, though he added that he was also a fan of the antique vehicles.

Matt’s sister Hannah, 8, also enjoyed the parade, adding that her favorite part of the procession was the marching band.

Doug Keene, 61, of Strasburg, watched the parade on Miller Street, an annual tradition he does with family and friends that’s accompanied by a special breakfast.

Keene agreed that this year’s parade was somewhat shorter than previous ones, “but it had the same spirit and community involvement,” he said. “And we wound up with some beautiful weather.”

A Memorial Day service took place at Strasburg Cemetery following the parade, with state Rep. Keith Greiner (R-Lancaster), serving as the event’s keynote speaker.

American flags provided by the National VFW were placed at veterans’ graves.

The day’s events were representative of what Memorial Day is about, Keene said.

“I think it’s very important because it is a sacrifice for others,” said Keene, whose father served in the Navy during the Korean War. “It’s remembering people for their sacrifice in supporting the United States.”