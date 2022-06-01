A Strasburg man appeared on school property and attempted to intimidate a child into lying to police to help get him out of legal trouble, according to West Lampeter Township police.

Derrick Santryal Suave Myers, 33, approached the child at the Lampeter-Strasburg School District campus at 1600 Book Road in West Lampeter Township sometime between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on April 29 and ordered them to lie about the events of a previous domestic violence incident, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Myers ordered the child to tell police that it was another person, not himself, who barricaded a door with furniture and dumbbells, trapping a woman inside a Strasburg residence on April 21, police said. The child was a witness to the event.

That incident resulted in Myers being charged with misdemeanor false imprisonment. He is currently awaiting trial on that charge as well as felony criminal trespass and misdemeanor stalking for a separate incident after he entered the same woman's residence in the early morning hours of April 30, court records show.

Edwin Pfursich, a private attorney representing Myers on the preexisting charges, did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.

Myers also told the child he had friends that could “get rid of witnesses” and made multiple comments threatening to kill the woman, at one point saying “I should have killed her when I had the chance,” according to the affidavit.

Investigators became aware of the incident after the child’s mother contacted police several days later.

Police charged Myers on Sunday with felony intimidation of a witness and misdemeanor terroristic threats.

Judge Edward Tobin set Myers’ bail at $225,000 during a preliminary arraignment that morning, court records show. He remains in Lancaster County Prison, unable to post that amount.

Court documents did not list an attorney for Myers under the new charges.

Myers will next face a preliminary hearing before Judge David Ashworth on June 9.