A Strasburg father and son convicted of raping and abusing children for more than a decade were sentenced Thursday, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Daniel Glick Beiler, 52, will serve 10 to 30 years in prison.

His son Daniel King Beiler, 25, will serve 10 years of probation, the first four of which will be under house arrest, as well as 200 hours of community service. King Beiler will also be imposed with certain sex offender conditions including no contact with children and restrictions on electronic devices. He does not have to register as a sex offender, a DA’s office spokesperson said.

Judge Dennis Reinaker issued the sentences Thursday morning. The Beilers had pleaded guilty in August to numerous child sex felonies for raping and abusing children at their residence in the 1900 block of Beaver Valley Pike for years.

The Beilers’ attorney, Christopher Sarno, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon.

State police first started investigating the elder Beiler after receiving an anonymous tip that he had assaulted two young girls at the residence and a second Strasburg address between 2004 and 2019, according to previous reporting.

In one instance, the then-35-year-old Glick Beiler raped and inappropriately touched a 10- to 13-year-old girl at her family’s residence while her mother and siblings were downstairs. In another incident a decade later, he forced a girl between the ages of 14 and 19 to remove her clothes and lay on a bed before assaulting her.

The younger Beiler, then a juvenile, also inappropriately touched and raped another girl between the ages of 8 and 10 at their residence. King Beiler was between 12- and 14-years-old at the time.

Sarno previously told LNP|LancasterOnline he believed King Beiler should have been charged as a juvenile.