Editor's note: This article has been updated with a comment from the Beiler's attorney, Christopher Sarno.

A Lancaster County father and son raped and abused multiple children at their Strasburg residence for more than a decade, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Daniel Glick Beiler, 51, was charged in December with two counts of rape, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, six counts of indecent assault and two counts of corruption of minors, court records show.

His son, Daniel King Beiler, 24, was charged in January with the rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault, according to court records.

Police began investigating the elder Beiler after receiving an anonymous tip that he had assaulted two young girls multiple times at his home in the 1900 block of Beaver Valley Pike and at another residence in Strasburg between 2004 and 2019, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

As a result of the investigation, police determined the then-35-year-old Beiler raped and inappropriately touched a girl between the ages of 10 and 13 at her family’s residence while her mother and siblings were downstairs, according to the affidavit. In another incident 10 years later, a girl between the ages of 14 and 19 was forced to remove her clothes and lay on a bed before she was assaulted.

Another girl between the ages of 8 and 10 was inappropriately touched and raped at the Beiler’s residence by the younger Beiler, then between the ages of 12 and 14, police said.

The Beiler's attorney, Christopher Sarno, said the younger Beiler, who was himself an adolescent when police say the assaults occurred between 2008 and 2010, should have been charged as a juvenile.

“Nevertheless, instead of facing juvenile rehabilitation of probation and counseling, Mr. Beiler is currently facing a state prison sentence,” Sarno wrote in an email. “It is one of the anomalies in our state criminal law that imposes a more severe punishment upon a juvenile offender, who was not arrested until he/she was beyond the age of 21. It leaves the District Attorney with the choice of either not charging the alleged offender, and therefore allowing no punishment or rehabilitation, or charging the alleged offender as an adult with more serious consequences.”

Sarno did not provide comment on the elder Beiler's case.

The elder Beiler was released on a $200,000 bond while the younger was released on a $75,000 bail, court records show. Both faced preliminary hearings before Judge William E. Benner on Feb. 16 - court documents indicate that all of their charges were waived to county court.

The Beilers will each face a formal arraignment on March 12.