When: Council meeting, Aug. 13.
What happened: Strasburg Borough will no longer continue to clear snow from state roads that run through town.
Why it’s important: Borough council has decided not to renew a five-year agreement it had with the state Department of Transportation, meaning PennDOT must now plow the state roads for the next five years.
Background: Strasburg has cleared state roads of snow for decades but debated the issue before deciding to not renew the contract. Public works employee Tim Rineer told council members he doesn’t feel the borough has the equipment to properly handle continuing to plow the state roads. He said if equipment should fail, there is no backup plan.
Can change: Public works director Ed Zalewski said he is in favor of having PennDOT plow the state roads and if the borough doesn’t like how it’s done, they can go back to plowing them once the contract ends.
Quotable: “I think it’s going to work out well,” he said.
Other happenings: Borough Manager Lisa Boyd told council that the bills they received as a result of emergency repairs to a sinkhole can be paid out of the state highway aid fund. It is not known what cause the sinkhole that formed about a month ago at the entrance to Rutter’s on Historic Drive. Rineer said they dug down 13 feet, dug up 200 tons of dirt and found no water there. He said it could’ve formed by not being done right years ago when the entrance was put in and over time it sunk.