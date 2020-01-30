A man and woman have been charged after they left their 14-month-old son unsupervised and he nearly drowned in August, police said.

Pennsylvania State Police said that Wilmer Stoltzfus Smoker, 32, and his wife, Miriam King Smoker, 31, were both occupied when their 14-month-old son entered a fenced-in pool area that was not secured with a latch and fell into the swimming pool Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.

Miriam Smoker was inside making dinner while her husband was mowing the lawn, court documents said.

Their eldest sons, 8 and 9, were supposed to be watching over their three younger siblings while they did chores in the barn, court documents said. But when the boys returned inside, the 14-month-old boy was not with them, the affidavit of probable cause said.

Miriam Smoker ran outside to find that the 14-month-old boy had fallen into the swimming pool, court documents said. The boy was submerged for three to five minutes, court documents said.

The boy was unresponsive and his lips were blue when he was pulled from the swimming pool, court documents said. Wilmer Smoker began CPR, court documents said. The boy was later airlifted to Penn State Hershey Medical Center in serious medical condition, the affidavit of probable cause said.

The Smokers were both charged with endangering the welfare of a child, according to court documents. They were released on $50,000 unsecured bail, according to online court documents. They have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 11, 2020.

