Strasburg Borough Police Department has "completely rewritten" its use-of-force policy, Mayor Bruce L. Ryder announced in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

The new policy includes "an explicit duty to intercede to prevent the use of unreasonable force," the news release said. Additionally, officers will be equipped with body cameras, which will be used when officers leave their patrol vehicle.

Strasburg Borough Police Department worked with consulting firm Lexipol which "provides recommendations based on the latest statutory and case law and progressive best practices."

The new policy has been in the works for the past 18 months, the release said.

In addition to announcing the new use-of-force policy, Ryder commented on the deaths of George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks, two black men who were killed in police custody.

"We agree that black lives matter, but we have also seen other incidents where those that are mentally handicapped, hearing impaired, non-English speakers, or impaired by drugs or alcohol have also suffered under the use of unreasonable force," Ryder said.

Click here to read the mayor's full statement.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Ryder said that as conversations of police reform continue, Strasburg Borough police will "work to ensure its policies and practices serve all people with fairness and respect.'"

What to read next