A group of Strasburg Borough police officers are taking on a special assignment this week to help with the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, the police department said in a press release Tuesday.

Three Strasburg Borough officers were sworn in as Deputy United States Marshals to assist the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and the Secret Service during the 59th inauguration Wednesday, according to the press release. The three officers will have full police powers and will assist in assignments ranging from traffic and crowd control to protecting dignitaries.

An official at the department said Chief Nick Ferretti was among the officers assigned to the task force.

The three officers each volunteered for the assignment and underwent an intensive background investigation before being selected, the police department said. Preparations for the assignment began months before the presidential election, with each officer pledging their service before the outcome of the election was known.

The Strasburg Borough Police Department will continue offering full service while the officers are on their special assignment, the police department said.

For more Lancaster County news: