Customers of Strasburg Borough Authority are advised to boil their drinking water until notified otherwise, according to a news release Wednesday from the state Department of Environmental Protection.

The release says the authority detected “natural contaminants” in one of its six water sources.

Customers are instructed to boil water for a minute before letting it cool for use. Boiled or bottled water should be used for “drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice,” according to the release.

The authority estimates the advisory to be in effect for five days.

For more information, call Borough Manager Steve Echternach at 717-687-7732.