When: Strasburg Borough Council meeting, Nov. 10.

What happened: Borough Council approved the 2021 preliminary budget with no tax increase. The proposed $1.42 million general fund budget is balanced. The spending plan does not include the water and sewer portion managed by the Strasburg Borough Authority.

Major projects: According to Borough Manager Steve Echternach, major budgeted projects for next year include replacing the municipal building roof, a public works building roof and some paving projects. These expenses are planned and budgeted in reserve funds. In light of fundraising concerns for the Strasburg Fire Company, council provided an additional $10,000 donation to the fire company from the 2020 budget.

Quotable: “We are still closely monitoring all of our revenues. Our biggest concern is earned income tax, which we know will be somewhat low, but based on our projections, we are still able to have a balanced budget and are in sound financial shape without a tax increase,” Echternach said.

What’s next: Final adoption of the budget will take place at the Dec. 8 council meeting. Council was authorized to advertise the preliminary budget for public inspection.

Other happenings: Juan Guadalupe of Washington Boro was sworn in before the meeting as the borough’s newest part-time police officer.

Historic map found: Council approved spending $1,138.62 from its reserve fund to have a historical town map from 1884 of the streets framed by Finishing Touch Framing in Strasburg, in honor of the town’s 275th anniversary. Echternach said he found the map while cleaning and organizing the file room. He said the cloth-back map appears to have been the official map of future streets. Once it’s framed, the map will be displayed on the wall in council chambers.