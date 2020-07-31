Columbia Borough police

ASSAULT, STRANGULATION

COLUMBIA: Jason Charles Little, 37, of Lancaster, was charged with strangulation and assault after an incident at 5:51 a.m. July 25 in the 400 block of Manor Street, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF AND HARASSMENT

COLUMBIA: Michelle D. Ramos, 38, of Columbia, was charged with harassment and criminal mischief after an incident on July 20 in the 400 block of Walnut Street, police said.

East Cocalico Township police

SIMPLE ASSAULT

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Justin M. Deater, 38, of Stevens, was charged with simple assault after he picked up a can and struck a person in the head during a domestic dispute on July 24 in the first block of Ingham Drive, police said.

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Andrew G. Wilson, 19, of Ephrata, was charged with driving under the influence after a traffic stop that occurred at 11:05 p.m. July 11 in the 100 block of West Swartzville Road, police said.

EAST COCALICO TWP.: John M. Jorfi, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with driving under the influence after he struck a guardrail while driving his pickup truck at 8:49 a.m. May 28 in the 600 block of West Swartzville Road, police said.

Manheim Township police

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Kim White, 62, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after a vehicle crash at 4:46 p.m. July 11 in the 1000 block of Olde Hickory Road, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

MANHEIM TWP.: Daryl Rodney Carter Jr., 43, of Lititz, was charged with possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, driving under the influence, possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia after a vehicle crash at 3:09 a.m. June 15 in the 1600 block of New Holland Pike, police said. At the crash scene, officers found a tied-off baggie containing crack cocaine, numerous resealable baggies, glassine baggies, a burnt glass pipe and steel wool. A burned glass pipe, two baggies of heroin, a razor blade and $703 were also found in Carter’s possession. A chemical blood test showed Carter was under the influence of cocaine, a veterinary sedative not approved for humans, fentanyl and norfentanyl, police said.

Manor Township police

DRUG CHARGES

MANOR TWP.: Chinua McFarlane, 24, of Lancaster, was charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and alprazolam and possession of drug paraphernalia after an officer pulled McFarlane over and searched the vehicle and found 74 grams of marijuana, 61 Alprazolam pills, a small scale, sandwich baggies and numerous packages of cigars July 17 in the area of Hawthorn Drive and Temple Avenue, police said.

SIMPLE ASSAULT, HARASSMENT

MANOR TWP.: Eric Wilson, 39, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault and harassment after he struck a woman three times in the face and shoved her to the ground during a domestic dispute at 8:05 p.m. July 14 in the 1500 block of Manor Boulevard, police said.

DUI

MANOR TWP.: James Kuhn Jr., 68, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after he struck another vehicle while driving at 4:32 p.m. June 22 in the 100 block of Rembrandt Drive, police said. Kuhn Jr. had a blood alcohol content of 0.097%, police said.

New Holland police

DUI, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, RESISTING ARREST

NEW HOLLAND: Romel Sepulveda, 24, of New Holland, was charged with driving under the influence, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after he made a U-turn while driving, lost control and crashed into another vehicle and then fled the scene on foot at 7:06 p.m. July 21 at the intersection of Diller Avenue and George Delp Road, police said. When police found the man, he resisted, kicked and spat at officers. When taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash, Sepulveda assaulted a security officer, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

SIMPLE ASSAULT

PENN TWP.: Samantha Davis, 32, no address provided, was charged with simple assault after she threw a vase at another person during a domestic dispute at 6:09 p.m. July 28 in the 400 block of South Main Street, police said.