East Lampeter Township police

BURGLARY

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: James Boyer, 33, of Lancaster Township, was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia after he was found asleep on another person's bed after climbing through a window and damaging thousands of dollars' worth of property around 4 p.m. May 15 in the 2200 block of Harmony Hill Drive, police said. Police found Boyer to be in possession of Clonazepam and marijuana at the time of his arrest.

Manheim Township police

HARASSMENT

LANCASTER TWP.: Eric Rivera, 30, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment and criminal mischief after he slapped another person who was holding a child on May 18 at 11 a.m. in the 600 block of Wyncroft Lane, police said. The slap also caused the other person to drop their cell phone, shattering the screen, police said. He was later cited at 6:29 p.m. for intentionally exposing his buttocks in a public setting, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Evan A. Tortorici, 30, of Lancaster, was charged after a domestic dispute where he threatened to slap someone and then pulled a broom from their hands, causing a cut on May 10. Tortorici also was screaming profanities, broke a car window and caused a disturbance to his neighbors, police said.

DOG LAW VIOLATION

MANHEIM TWP.: Kathy Viola Thompson, 59, of Lititz, was charged with confinement and housing of dogs after she permitted her dog to run at large and defecate on another person's property around 11:20 a.m. May 17 in the 1000 block of Bluestone Drive, police said. Thompson had been warned previously for the same offense, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Gregory A. Sechler, 60, of Lancaster, was charged with confinement and housing of dogs after his dog exited his house and entered the residence of a neighbor after running at large around 9:16 p.m. May 19 in the 2300 block of Raleigh Drive, police said.

STRANGULATION, DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANHEIM TWP.: Nathan Edward Grove, 26, of Lancaster, was charged with strangulation and disorderly conduct during a domestic dispute where he attacked a juvenile female and choked her with one hand for 5 seconds at 6:44 p.m. May 16 in the 1000 block of Center Ave., police said.

TERRORISTIC THREATS, SIMPLE ASSAULT

MANHEIM TWP.: Dylan E. Grove, 24, of Lancaster, was charged with terroristic threats and simple assault after he threatened another person with two knives and told her hat he was going "going to kill her" and she "better sleep with one eye open" during a domestic dispute around 10:55 p.m. May 16 in the 1000 block of Center Ave., police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Harry W. Turen, 37, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after police pulled him over for speeding and following too closely on May 14 at 1:39 p.m. on Route 30 east at Harrisburg Pike, police said. A chemical test showed his blood alcohol content was 0.169%, police said

Mount Joy police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MOUNT JOY: Anne M. Smith, 39, of Mount Joy, was charged with disorderly conduct after an incident May 14 in the 300 block of Sassafras Terrace, police said.

DUI

MOUNT JOY: Charles David Shultz, 39, of Mount Joy, was charged with driving under the influence after he drove his vehicle along the shoulder of the road at 1:28 a.m. May 15 in the 1200 block of East Main St., police said.

New Holland police

DRUG CHARGES

NEW HOLLAND: Ricky Stern Welsh, 49, of New Holland, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia after he was found by police with a small amount of methamphetamine and associated paraphernalia around 8:17 p.m. May 18 to the rear of a business located in the 200 block of East Main St., police said.

HARASSMENT

EARL TWP.: Lindsey Hoover, 37, of New Holland, was charged with harassment after she harassed an Earl Township resident despite being told by police to stop May 18, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

THEFT

PENN TWP.: Doris Grace Martone, 71, of Manheim, was charged with theft after surveillance images showed her taking a wallet that someone had left on a trash can May 13 at the Grocery Outlet, 703 Lancaster Road, police said.

