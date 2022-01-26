A Quarryville man was found guilty of shooting a man twice, including once in the head, in attempt to kill him over the course of two days.

Robert David Sheets, 34, was found guilty on two counts of attempted homicide and one count of robbery after twice trying to kill the man on separate days in 2017 on Jan. 6, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said.

The trial lasted three days.

The shootings happened happened on back-to-back days in August 2017 in a wooded area near Main Street in Conestoga, Manor Township.

On Aug. 14, Sheets shot a man in the chest in a wooded area near Main Street in Conestoga, Manor Township, leaving him to die, the district attorney's office said. The man awoke the next morning and began yelling for help.

Sheets returned and shot him in the head, according to the district attorney's office. Sheets then hit the man with a hatchet and left him again.

"It was 41 hours from the time the defendant picked up the victim until the time (the victim) crawled out of the cornfield and found help," Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa said in her closing argument.

She said the incident was "straight out of a horror film." The man had to crawl through a cornfield and drink from mud puddles while trying to find help in the August heat. He finally made it to an Oak Road home in Manor Township.

The man had a lacerated lung, extensive internal bleeding, three deep cuts to his head and neck and a shattered jaw -- from the second bullet, which traveled along his jaw line.

After the first shooting, Sheets stole the man's cell phone and wallet, which had about $400, the district attorney's office said.

Police arrested Sheets four days after the second shooting, after a 30-mile chase in Northern Virginia.

Sheets is still in Lancaster County Prison on $1 million bail, the district attorney's office said.

A date for his sentencing has not yet been scheduled.