Strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds are expected for Lancaster County today, according to the National Weather Service in State College, which issued a hazardous weather advisory.
The storms will likely be localized, the weather service says, and flooding is possible.
Today will be mostly cloudy in the morning, before scattered showers roll through the area this afternoon.
Today's high will be around 81, dropping to a low of 69 tonight.
Showers will stick around through the middle of the week, with a 40% chance of rain both Wednesday and Thursday.