Lancaster County is in for a rainy week, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

Rain could begin falling today as early as before noon, though it will more likely begin closer to 2 or 3 p.m., said meteorologist Mike Dangelo. The storms could include thunder and wind gusts as high as 35 to 40 mph before tapering off around 7 or 8 p.m.

Tuesday will be relatively dry, but Wednesday could see scattered showers throughout the day that may include some snow or a wintry mix early in the morning before temperatures rise above freezing levels. Snowfall, if any, is not expected to accumulate and will eventually transition to rain.

Friday will also see rain and possibly thunderstorms in the evening, possibly turning into snow sometime early Saturday morning, Dangelo said.

Thursday is expected to be sunny.

Temperatures today will be unseasonably warm, reaching a high somewhere in the low- to mid-70s before dropping into the mid-30s overnight. High temperatures should then drop down to more seasonable levels in the mid- to high-40s tomorrow and Wednesday and the low- to mid-50s on Thursday and Friday.

Low temperatures throughout the week should remain steady in the mid- to high-30s.

Information on weekend temperatures was not immediately available, though Dangelo said a cold front is expected to move in sometime Friday night.