Heavy storms knocked down trees and traffic lights along Harrisburg Pike in Lancaster and Manheim Township on Wednesday evening, according to Manheim Township police.

Storms with heavy winds struck a corridor along Harrisburg Pike between Route 30 and Crossings Boulevard near Long's Park, causing trees and construction debris to be strewn throughout the area at around 7:48 p.m., police said in a news release.

Harrisburg Pike was closed between Route 30 and Crossings Boulevard, police said. The road will remain closed "for an extended period of time" until emergency crews can clean the area.

Motorists were encouraged to avoid the area and plan alternate routes of travel.

Wednesday's storms also knocked out power in the southwest portion of Manheim Township along Manheim Pike, police said. Traffic signals were not working in the area.

Fire police were called to a roughly three-quarter mile stretch of road from Park City Center to Long’s Park that was hit hard by the storm at around 7:45 p.m., according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications. Traffic lights were also knocked out in the area.

The storm caused a construction trailer to be blown onto the road at Harrisburg Pike near Long’s Park at 7:50 p.m., the supervisor said.

Traffic police began directing traffic away from the area at 8:27 p.m.

No injuries were reported in the crash or from the storm in the area, the supervisor said.