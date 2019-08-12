A sunny, warm day is forecast in Lancaster County.
Isolated showers are possible overnight followed by a chance of storms Tuesday.
AccuWeather says a heavy afternoon thunderstorm could bring flooding downpours, large hail and damaging winds.
Temperatures should be in the mid-80s with cloudy skies, according to the National Weather Service.
Look for a chance of storms to continue Tuesday night, Wednesday and Wednesday night.
Conditions should settle later in the week and over the weekend, according to the weather service.
Expect mostly sunny days Friday through Sunday with highs in the mid-80s.