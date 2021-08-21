Heavy afternoon storms could result in localized flooding today and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Scattered, slow-moving heavy afternoon showers and thunderstorms could produce localized flooding in poor drainage areas and small streams Saturday, NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook issued earlier today.

The hazardous weather outlook was also issued in Schuylkill, Lebanon and York counties.

Localized heavy rain bands could persist into the night, and can result in isolated flooding concerns Sunday as well, NWS said.

Showers and possibly thunderstorms should continue through Sunday morning, weather forecasts show. The storms will resume Monday morning, which with otherwise be partly sunny with a high near 85 degrees.

The weather should then clear up Tuesday and Wednesday, which will reach temperatures in the high-80s or low-90s.