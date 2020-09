Potentially damaging winds could blow through Lancaster County Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service in State College issued a hazardous weather outlook for several central Pennsylvania counties, saying that showers and thunderstorms will roll through the area later today.

A few of the storms could "contain damaging wind gusts," the advisory said.

Showers will likely begin after 4 p.m., according to NWS.

There is a high of near 85 and a low of 69.

