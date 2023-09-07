After several days of sweltering, record-breaking heat, several thousand people are without power as storms move through Lancaster County Thursday evening.

National Weather Service in State College predicts a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, followed by a 50% chance before 11 p.m. tonight. Some storms could produce gusty wind and heavy rain.

Over 3,000 customers were without power as of 8:07 p.m. on Thursday, according to PPL's outage map.

Three traffic signals were malfunctioning earlier in the evening on Thursday, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications, at Fruitville Pike and Keller Ave, Fruitville Pike and Chester Road, near the Shoppes at Belmont and Red Rose Commons, in Manheim Township, as well as the intersection of Columbia Ave and Stone Mill Road in Manor Township.

Power went out at the Shoppes at Belmont and in much of Red Rose Commons, leading to early closures.

NWS predicts up to a half an inch of rainfall tonight.

NWS has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Lancaster County until 9 p.m. Thursday. Other counties in central Pennsylvania are included in the watch. A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms to develop.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the threat of rain will stick around Lancaster County through Sunday night. The high temperatures will also gradually drop to the mid 80s.